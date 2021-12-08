Michael Gordon Beemer, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Riverside Care and Rehab in Calhoun. He was born March 21, 1950, in Owensboro to the late Gene Beemer and Mabel Willis Beemer Fentress. Michael worked in the construction industry for many years. In his later years, he assisted family with a DJ business. Michael enjoyed fishing, music, animals and was an avid sports fan. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack Fentress; and brother William Gene Beemer.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Patricia Blacklock Head of Dallas Fort Worth, Texas; brothers Danny Beemer of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Larry Blacklock of Owensboro; several cousins, nieces, nephews, a great-niece and great-nephews; and his close friend, Tony Newton.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired (SAVI) (a chapter of the Kentucky Council of the Blind), 2925 Saratoga Court, Owensboro, Ky 42301.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
