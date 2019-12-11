Michael Gough, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. He was born Dec. 8, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Joseph and Anice Mae Gough. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of VFW Post 696 and retired from Brescia University. He enjoyed UK basketball, Nascar, reading and playing music. Mike is preceded in death by his nephew, Wes Morris.
Survivors include his son, Bradley Gough; granddaughter McKenna Gough; sisters Donna (Charlie) Morris and Pat (Bob) Ulmer; brother Steven (Cindy) Gough; and nieces and nephews Shane, Jason, Mandy and Derek.
Services will be noon Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the VFW Post 696.
