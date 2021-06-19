Michael J. Boyd, 30, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Michael James Boyd was born July 27, 1990, in Hopkinsville to Larry and Linda Harris Boyd and was engaged to Kayla Marie Holder. Michael worked at U.S. Bank in Owensboro. He enjoyed gaming and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his sons.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Larry Boyd; and by his two sisters, Julie Moore and Karen Boyd.
Survivors include his fiancée, Kayla Holder; two sons, Silas Shartzer and Gage Boyd, both at home; and his mother, Linda Boyd of Owensboro.
Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. There will be no public visitation. Michael’s services will be streamed live at 4 p.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Michael’s family.
The Michael J. Boyd family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Michael J. Boyd Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
