CALHOUN — Michael Jerry Eagan Sr., 78, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born February 16, 1944, in Hawesville to the late Jerry and Georgia Clark Eagan. Michael was a retired truck driver for Owensboro Concrete and was the owner of Green Grass of Home lawn care. He enjoyed racing, playing the guitar, being outdoors, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Eagan; son, Robert Lee; and four sisters, Mary Rose, Thelma, Louise, and Dorothy.
He is survived by a daughter, Shelly Stallings (Mark); son, Michael Eagan Jr.; seven grandchildren, Mikey, Alexis, Robert, Briana, D.J., Maci, and Allen; four great-grandchildren, Miracle, Layton, Liam, and Lyla; partner, Darlene Eagan; five step-children; 22 step-grandchildren; and 14 step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 pm. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
