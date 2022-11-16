BROWDER — Michael K. Hill, 61, of Browder, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born March 22, 1961, in Greenville. He was a member of Riverside Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a pianist. He also sang in the church band.
Michael had a love of Southern Gospel Music. He played piano and sang baritone for the Barry Clardy Singers for several years during the 1980s. Michael was a teacher for Muhlenberg County School District where he taught special education and driver education. Before teaching, Michael worked in travel and tourism for several years as a tour manager and escort. He led tours in 55 countries on six continents. In 1991 and 1992, he took a hiatus from travel and worked for the Marriott Corporation in airline catering in Moscow, Russia. Michael had an adventurous spirit, and he had many great stories of those adventures.
Michael’s first career was as a barber. He went to barber school right after high school. He worked in shops in Greenville, Bowling Green, Lewisburg, Sarasota, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada. He owned shops in Lewisburg and Las Vegas. He was also a private pilot.
Michael will be missed by all who knew him. He had a generous, kind nature. He loved his family, his church family, his friends, and his students.
He is survived by a son, Daniel Bashin of Nevada City, California; his parents, Benny and June Knight Hill of Browder; a sister, Teresa (Scott) Gardner of Browder; a brother, John Paul Hill of Gainesville, Georgia; a nephew, Tyler (Holly) Gardner of Owensboro; and a great-niece, Charlotte Gardner of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, conducted by Brother Greg Brooks. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
