Michael Keith Deno, 58, of Philpot, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born in McLean County on Nov. 26, 1961, he was the son of the late Ira and Mable Vanover Deno and a drywall finisher. Mike loved spending time with his family, watching Westerns, UK basketball and playing pool with his grandson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Bobby, Wayne and Hugh Deno; and sisters Myrtle Crowe, Edith Deno and Betty Galloway.
Surviving are his daughter, Sheryl Deno Kellems of Philpot; a grandson, James Royal; and siblings Carol (Diane) Deno, Jerry (Rose) Deno, Ernie (Maria) Deno, Jimmy Deno, Margie Hale, Sally (Steve) Tong and Darlene (Tom Patton) Deno.
There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Sunday at Karns Grove Baptist Church, 6337 Karns Grove Road, Philpot, KY 42366. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation and service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
