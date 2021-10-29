Michael Kevin “Mike” Calloway, 54, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 11, 1967, in Daviess County to the late Hubert Eugene and Kathleen Faye Sizemore Calloway. Mike was formerly employed at Specialty Containers and was a member of New Life Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Straney and Patricia Baily.
He is survived by a son, Noah Calloway (Courtney Vinson); four grandchildren, Ciel Vinson, Zoey Calloway, Jaden Calloway, and Adalyn Calloway; two brothers, Brian Calloway and Gene Calloway; and two sisters, Deborah Gardner and Barbara Hill.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take for the form of donations to the Mike Calloway Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 or at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
