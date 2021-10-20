Michael L. Nugent, 78, of Whitesville, died at his home, surrounded by family, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mike was born Oct. 21, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Porter and Mary Jo Aud Nugent. He retired from W.R. Grace after 27 years as an electrician. He enjoyed NASCAR, country music, fishing and barbecuing chickens and ham for family and friends but especially spending time with his family and grandkids. Mike served as Whitesville city commissioner for 10 years and the mayor of Whitesville for eight years.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Gottman, Maxine Brandle and Margie Ward.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Shirley Spurrier Nugent; their children, Terry (Mary) Nugent, Michael “Mickey” (Tina) Nugent and Dana (Bruce) Coomes; grandchildren Brian, Nick, Caitlin, Ciesaley, Blake, Tori and Lexie; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Vicki Wilcheck, Karen Weber, Jerry (Connie) Nugent and Gene Nugent; brother-in-law Neil Gottman; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday with prayers at 7:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association on behalf of his two granddaughters.
