Michael Lee Phelps, 63, of Owensboro died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on July 20, 1957, to the late Ivan Phelps and Patricia Leachman Frakes. Michael was a manager at Books-A-Million. He was a 1975 graduate of Owensboro High School and loved horror movies, collecting movies, and comic conventions.
Survivors include his sister, Leila Higgs (Stanley), of Owensboro; brothers, Keith Phelps, of Louisville, and Aaron Phelps, of Owensboro; several nieces nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Private services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
