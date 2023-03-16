Michael Lee Rhoads, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at his home. The Daviess County native was born Nov. 15, 1953, to the late Herman and Floena Brown Rhoads. Michael graduated from Daviess County High School, class of 1971, and attended Owensboro Business College. Although being very intelligent and talented, his temperament and mechanical inclinations pointed more toward carpentry and a hands-on education. He eventually started a construction company with his father and sister and began building homes. He was ahead of his time with the concept of subdivisions. Later, Michael was employed at OMU locating utility lines before he retired in 2009. As a very generous and thoughtful person, Michael put his family before himself. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and of course, carpentry.
In addition to his parents, Michael also was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Dutton.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 48 years, Maxine Rhoads; sons, Mike Rhoads and Nick (Misty) Rhoads and daughter, Cindy Rhoads, all of Owensboro; granddaughters, Michelle Lawson, Alex Moran, Chris Griffith, Angel Griffith, Mercy Rhoads, Tia Rhoads, Savannah Rhoads, and Allison Rhoads; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, Mar. 17, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heritage Baptist Church, 3585 Thruston-Dermont Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories for Michael’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
