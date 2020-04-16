Michael Leon Buskill, 75, of Philpot, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020. Mike was born June 22, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Dovie and Mac Henry Buskill. A graduate of Daviess County High School, Mike continued his education with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as a master electrician and retired from Domtar Paper Company, having worked at both the Hawesville and Owensboro facilities.
Loved by so many, anyone who made contact with Mike was an immediate friend. He was an avid lover of fishing, enjoyed all things UK, and most of all, cherished the moments with his family. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, volunteered his time through Habitat for Humanity, served meals for the community and was a longtime baseball coach to many. Mike was always willing to assist anyone who called on him for his many skills and talents.
Mike was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Elizabeth Dee Maxwell, Ray Buskill, Milton Buskill, Deanie Faulkner and Charles Buskill. After his mother passed away, Mike was raised by his sister and her husband, Dee and Paul Maxwell.
Mike is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter Kelly Adams and husband Rocky of Smyrna, Tennessee; son Chris Buskill and wife Tera of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Nicholas Adams and wife Tabby, Hope Adams, Seth Adams, Ace Buskill and Jax Buskill; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
There will be a drive-through remembrance from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. We asked that you do not leave your car, but you can roll down your window to show your support to Phyllis and the family.
Due to health and public safety directives, a celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later published date and time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, Iowa 50037-0920 or to First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
