GREENVILLE — Michael Lewis Jones, 68, of Greenville, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Saint Joseph East Hospital in Lexington. He worked in underground coal mining for about 30 years and another 10 years coal mining above the ground.
Survivors: daughters, Jessica (Matt) Croley, Laura Jones, and Sylvia (Travis) Johnson, and siblings, Faye Blair, Hilda (Jim) Quisenberry, Betty Conkright, David Jones, and Charlie (Linda) Jones.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, which provides direct assistance to cancer patients in Central and Eastern Kentucky.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
