Michael Lynn Bickett, 70, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home. He was born in Pekin, Illinois to the late Anselm James “A.J.” and Elizabeth B. Howard “Sis” Bickett.
Michael was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an electrician at Century Aluminum, retiring after 40 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Bickett.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marilyn Bickett; children, Andrea Haynes (Brent) of Whitesville, Brian Bickett (Jamie) of Philpot, and Stephen Bickett (Theresa) of Whitesville; grandchildren, Jarrod, Logan, Chelsea, Gavin, Lucas, Addisyn, Alexus, and Trenton; siblings, Allen Bickett (Debbie), Marcia Roby (Bruce), Jerry Bickett (Jackie), Pat Bickett (Paula), Kenny Bickett (Maria), Mark Bickett (Sherry), Sharon Hamilton (Glenn), Barry Bickett (Alice), Jane Isbill (Pat), and Terri Edge (Tim); and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be private. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Moving Wall (Vietnam Veteran’s memorial), C/O Vietnam Combat Veterans, Ltd., P.O. Box 715, White Pine, MI 49971.
