MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Michael M. Taliaferro, 71, of Missouri City, Texas, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home. He was born December 15, 1950, in Owensboro, to the late Ernest E. Taliaferro Sr. and Theresa Murphy Taliaferro. After moving to Texas in the early 80s, Michael worked for Texas Gas Exploration Corp. and ended his career at Adams Resources, the parent company of Tennessee Titans. Mike was an avid golfer and enjoyed his weekends on the course with his Quail Valley buddies. He was loved by all his family and especially by his nieces and nephews who thought the world of him. Mike was most proud of his service to his country as he served in the US Army and extended his term to 18 months in Vietnam, which prevented his brother from being deployed there. He was always looking out for others.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Debra Lynn Head Taliaferro, in 2017; his sister, Rebecca Rose Kluck; in-laws, Julian ‘Dude’ McDaniel, Tyler and Dyann Head Lashbrook, Mick Zoglmann, Derror Head, Terry Welborn, John Head, and Donna Hall Head; a niece, Mary Katlyn Taliaferro; a nephew, Rob Welborn; and parents-in-law, Alice Unsel and Henry Head Sr.
Mike is survived by his brother, Ernie Taliaferro (Shirley); in-laws, Donna Head McDaniel, Dane Head Zoglmann, Dalynda Head Welborn, Henry Head Jr., and Jane Keeney Head; 29 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; 43 cousins; and special friends, Don and Lynne Higginbotham and Brock and Vinnie Moore, all of Texas, along with Bo, Cindy, and Steve Bump, and Ava Heep.
The Funeral Mass for Mike will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church, with Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow in Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Owensboro Catholic High School, 1524 West Parrish Ave. Owensboro, KY 42301, and the Opportunity Center of Owensboro, 3560 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences for the family of Michael Taliaferro may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented