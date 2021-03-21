PAINTSVILLE — Michael Marcellino, 47, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Paintsville. He was born May 4, 1973, in Paducah to Patricia Best and the late Richard Marcellino.
Along with his father, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ann Marie Marcellino.
Michael is survived by his mother, Patricia Best Marcellino; his sister, Marion (Mark Hayes) Marcellino; and his aunt, Judith Young.
Private service will be held. Burial will be held at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
