Michael “Mike” Anthony Harl, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at his home. He was born April 22, 1951 to the late Estell A. and Rose B. Harl of St Joseph.
Mike graduated from Daviess County High School in 1969 before attending Brescia College and Owensboro Business College. He owned Farmers Korner in Maceo and previously owned Mikes Market in Lewisport. Mike was Catholic, had a strong work ethic and was very passionate about family. He especially enjoyed time with the grandchildren. Mike came from a farming family and continued that interest as a side hobby. He also “had the gift of gab” and enjoyed wheelin’ and dealin’. Mike will be missed by many.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his first-born infant granddaughter, Madeline Rose Harl and good friend, Bob Edge of Maceo.
He is survived by his children, Kristina (Jason) Jones, Chad Harl (Laura Langdon), Carrie (Chad) Bidwell, all of Owensboro, Kevin (Jacinta) Harl of Mt Juliet, Tennessee, and Matthew (Katie) Harl of Gallatin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kayla and Alexis Jones, Konner and Cooper Harl, Carly Ceballos and Hadley Harl, and Bryceson, Braxton and Peyton Bidwell; siblings, Mary Margaret Decker and Evonne M. Harl; and dear friend, Marsha Miller.
The service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, January 30 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W 2nd St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, nurses, caregivers and other medical providers for their dedication and care.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented