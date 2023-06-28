Michael “Mike” Lee Baker, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 5, 1956, in Daviess County to the late James Lee Baker and Kathleen (Kay) Wright Baker. Mike was a graduate of Owensboro High School, class of 1974. He worked in the food and restaurant industry for over 40 years. Most recently, he co-founded Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits. He enjoyed being part of the Owensboro downtown revitalization and was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral.
Mike was passionate about gardening and had a garden full of tomatoes every summer. He loved a good card game and was a competitive ping-pong player. Mike especially enjoyed beach vacations with his children and grandchildren who fondly called him “Poppy.” Those who knew and loved Mike would say he had a big heart and a generous spirit.
Mike was a highly motivated servant leader in all aspects of his life. Faith and family came first and were at the forefront of all his decision-making. He made everyone he met his “favorite.” Among his favorites was Girls Inc., or “Girls Incredible,” as he called it. He served in leadership and training capacities for over 30 years with Girls Inc. His efforts always led to record-breaking events which sometimes achieved staggering goals. He was president of the board for two years and continued to invest in each president in office after him to ensure success for the organization. His love for the organization permeated all aspects of his personal and professional life. His leadership leaves a lasting legacy of love and genuine impact on the individual girls and the organization. Mike served on the Owensboro Help Office Board where his vision helped countless people in need. Mike was always dedicated and passionate about serving those less fortunate in our community.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Dianne West, and nephew, Kevin Wayne Jennings.
Left to cherish Mike’s memory are his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 45 years, JoElla Dupont Baker; his children, Emily (Gregg) Kern and Natalie Payne Baker; his grandchildren, Ella Diane Swift, Ruby Louise Swift, Sylvia Kate Payne, Vera Helen Payne, Michael Baker Swift, Jack Henry Payne, Austin Jacob “A.J.” Kern, Adam Michael Kern, and Andrew Wesley Kern; his siblings, Linda (Jerald) Hardison, Anna “Sissy” (Pat) Thompson, and David (Lori) Baker; his sisters-in-law, Connie (Scott) Gaddis and DeDe (Ron) Anderson; his brother-in-law, Jerry West; and his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Thursday and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Girls Inc., 2130-G East 19th St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or to The Help Office of Owensboro, 1316 West 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Michael “Mike” Lee Baker. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mr. Baker and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented