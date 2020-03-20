LONDON, Ky. — Michael “Mike” Wayne Broughton Sr., departed this life on March 17, 2020, and entered the eternal gates of Heaven, being 70 years, 3 months, and 26 days of age. Michael “Mike” Wayne Broughton Sr., born Nov. 21, 1949, in Laurel County; the son of the late Jasper & Violet Moore Broughton.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees division, which he served during the Vietnam era. He was a longtime member of First Pentecostal Church in London, where he served in the children’s ministry by driving a church bus for over 32 years. He was a retired owner/operator of Broughton Trucking. Mike enjoyed spending valued time with his family, especially visiting with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by one brother, James Donald Broughton.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Johnson Broughton; three children, Michael Wayne Broughton Jr. and wife Rachel, Elizabeth McDaniel and husband Jim Ed and Angela Smith, all of London; and two siblings, Chuck Broughton and wife Suann of Owensboro and Karen Broughton Ramsey of London. He leaves behind his most treasured blessings, his six grandchildren, Peyton Broughton, Madison, Macie, Marlie and Mabrie McDaniel and Tucker Smith; plus a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.
Pallbearers are Peyton Broughton, Charley Broughton, Tucker Smith, Terry Johnson, Skyler Johnson, Jim Ed McDaniel, Jimmy Durham and Brad Larkey. Honorary pallbearers are Alvin Baldwin, Charles Baldwin, George Baldwin, Owen Hurley, Ric Johnson, Troy Martin and Ken Moore.
Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Pentecostal Church of London with Vernon Jarvis officiating. Burial will follow in the Pittsburg Cemetery in Pittsburg. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday at First Pentecostal Church.
