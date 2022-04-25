Michael “Mike” Wayne Leonard, 73, of Owensboro, passed into eternal life on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 29, 1949 in Owensboro to the late William P. Leonard and Jean Bowlds Leonard. Mike was a big man at 6’5” and had a kind heart to match his impressive size. He was a 1967 graduate of OCHS and while still in high school, he was recruited by NASA for a training program in Langley, Virginia. He married the late Susie Russell in 1967 and they were married for over 30 years. After the ending of the NASA training program, Mike and Susie moved to Ft. Worth where he began working for General Dynamics Aerospace, where the F-111 and F-16 fighter jets were built. He left General Dynamics in the 1980’s and moved from Chicago, to Norcross, Georgia and finally Los Angeles. Mike then worked for the Leach Corporation, a German company with a L.A. facility. He loved to travel, especially to Munich during Oktoberfest. Later he lived and worked at a horse farm in Southern California before retiring and coming home to Owensboro. Mike loved a good cigar, a tasty adult beverage, and the Smoky Mountains. He was a people person who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by two sisters, Deborah Hopkins (Steve) and Janice Lowry, all of Owensboro; a brother, Mark Leonard (Sonya), of Shepherdsville; two nieces; two great-nieces; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private memorial Mass will be held at St. Martin Catholic Church with burial in the family plot in Resurrection Cemetery.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented