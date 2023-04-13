BEECHMONT — Michael Monroe DeArmond, 32, of Beechmont, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. in Beechmont. He was a coal miner with Pride Coal Mines.
Survivors: wife, Torie Parsons DeArmond; children, Calvin DeArmond and Corbin DeArmond; and sisters, Kimberly Moore and Amber DeArmond.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Expressions of sympathy: Michael DeArmond Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
