BEECHMONT — Michael Monroe DeArmond, 32, of Beechmont, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. in Beechmont. He was a coal miner with Pride Coal Mines.

Survivors: wife, Torie Parsons DeArmond; children, Calvin DeArmond and Corbin DeArmond; and sisters, Kimberly Moore and Amber DeArmond.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

Expressions of sympathy: Michael DeArmond Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.

Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.