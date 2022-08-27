MCQUADY — Michael Moorman, 70, of McQuady, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church and a retired senior repair specialist with Texas Gas.
Survivors: wife, Brenda Moorman; son, Jason Moorman; daughter, Melissa Glass; brothers, Doug Moorman and Mark Moorman; and sisters, Ruth Ann Wheeler, Pat Flood, and Kim Jarboe.
Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 to 8 p.m., with rosary services at 7:30 p.m., Friday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
Commented