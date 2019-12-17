HARTFORD -- Michael Ora McKannan, 72, of Hartford, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 22, 1947, in Princeton, Indiana, to the late Ora Oliver and Patricia McKannan. Michael was a retired Army veteran medic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Howard McKannan.
He is survived by a son, Terry Daugherty; sister Mollie Knight; brothers, Frank McKannan (Bonnie), David McKannan (Debbie) and Patrick McKannan (Eva); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Michael McKannan Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
