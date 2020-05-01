Michael Paul Ritter, 25, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born March 4, 1995, in Owensboro to Darrell Blakley and April Ritter. Michael truly loved his boys and playing with both of them. He also enjoyed playing games, being outside, dogs and going fishing, also working on motorcycles and trucks.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorinda Sosh; and his great-grandparents.
Michael is survived by his fiancee, Chelsey Gootee; his two boys, Caiden and Carson Ritter; mother April Ritter; father Darrell Blakley; three brothers, Landon Ritter, Jadon Quinn and Skylar Rone; two sisters, Brittany and Tristian Ritter; grandfather Robert Sosh; aunt Stephanie Ritter; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations, c/o/ Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Commented