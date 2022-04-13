Michael Pointer, 74, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home. The Muhlenberg County native was born July 23, 1947, as one of ten children to the late Clifford and Juanita Pointer. Mike was a retired over-the-road truck driver who had worked for Ruan and RTI for over 33 years. He was an expert handyman who could build and fix almost anything. Mike loved working jigsaw puzzles, doing yard work, and was an avid UK and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Family times were a big part of his life, especially spending time outside, camping with his wife, and boating at Little Hurricane on the river. Mike was mischievous and just a big kid at heart, always getting his grandchildren stirred up with water guns and Nerf guns.
In addition to his parents, Mike also was preceded in death by his brothers, Tony (infant), Wayne, Bill, Ronnie, Larry, Terry, and Steve; daughter, Angela Prewitt; son, Richard Pointer; and great-grandson, Jacob Maddox Horn.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years, Jeanne Pointer; daughter, Jennifer (Joe) McCubbins; stepdaughters, Tina, Tammy, and Tonia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and step-grandchildren; sisters, Karen (Frank) Hein and Marsha (Anthony) Holland; brother, Jeff Pointer; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mike will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Condolences and memories for Mike’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented