GREENVILLE — Michael Preston Waller, 65, of Greenville, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 1:20 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He worked for McCoy & McCoy Labs and was a member of Leigh’s Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Regina Waller; daughter, Amanda Waller; brother, Buddy (Dana) Waller; and sister, Meichelle (Wayne) Underwood.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
