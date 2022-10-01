HARTFORD — Michael R. “Big Mike” Johnson Sr., 76, of Hartford, went to his Heavenly home Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 18, 1946, in Greenville to the late Vern H. Johnson and Mamie Parker Johnson. Mike was a retired dairy farmer and enjoyed horses, spending time with his family, and farming. He had a big heart and was always willing to help anyone.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant child, Baby Johnson, and grandparents, Rev. John L. and Ruth Parker.
Mike leaves behind to treasure many great memories, his wife, Lavonna Gale Eversole Johnson of Hartford; two sons, Michael R. (Brandi) Johnson of Owensboro and Robert E. (Stacy I.) Johnson of Beaver Dam; two daughters, Michelle (Steve) Meek of Colorado and Christa (Jacob) Luker of Chandler, Indiana; twelve grandchildren, Parker Johnson, Kayla Newcom, Hayli Pate, TJ Pate, Kennan Johnson, Haley Johnson, Nathan Smith, Erica Tipton, Johnathan Smith, Christopher Tindall, Preston Tindall, and Joseph Tindall; several great-grandchildren; and numerous children at heart that called him “Pap”, as well as a host of friends.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Jerry Alexander and Rev. Jeff Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett’s Creek Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with Mike’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. A meal will follow the burial at New Assembly Church, Highway 1543, Hartford.
