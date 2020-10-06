Michael Rae Hall, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Louisville, to the late Clyde Bud Hall and Velma Christine Yates Hall.
Michael served as a U.S. Army medic and was honorably discharged in 1986. He was of the Baptist faith. Michael had worked as a chef and more recently as a manager and delivery person for pizza restaurants. His interests included playing the bass guitar, fishing, animals (especially cats), CB Radio, the HAM Radio and storm chasing. He had a generous spirit and was a help to many people.
Michael is survived by a daughter, Tiffany Hall (Edward McCollom), of Largo, Florida; a son, Christopher Hall (Jessica), of Henderson; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Wayne Turner, of Houston, Texas; a nephew, Evan Turner; long-time friend, Wayne Whitney; his “CB Radio family”; and many close friends.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Plans for a memorial gathering conducted by the family are pending.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family C/O Christopher Hall, 900 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Michael Rae Hall may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
