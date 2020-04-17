Michael Ray Gaston, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born March 6, 1956, in Daviess County to the late Carson Ray Gaston and Betty Joyce Arrendell Gaston, Michael was employed and retired as a mill operator for Firestone/Bridgestone in Decatur, Illinois. He loved hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. Michael was a devoted Harley Davidson enthusiast and bred and raised American pit bulls.
Survivors include his three children, Caitlin Shrestha of Euless, Texas, Leah Gaston of North Richland, Texas, and Michael “Brae” Gaston of Terre Haute, Indiana; and brother Eric Gaston, who currently resides in Indonesia.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Gaston’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.
