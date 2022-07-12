Michael Ray Horn, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County to Barbara A. Hamilton Horn and the late Louie Mitchell Horn.
Mike was a mechanic and owned and operated Horn’s Automotive for many years. He was a “Jack of all trades” who did carpentry work and built most of his own house and, many years ago, painted for Estes Painting. In his youth, he attended Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Mike loved spending time with family and enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, and racing.
In addition to his father, Mike was preceded in death by brothers, Barry and Edward Horn.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Elizabeth Howard Horn; his sons, Anthony Mitchell Horn and Joseph Dakota Horn, both of Owensboro; step-son, Charles Walker of Owensboro; his mother, Barbara Ann Hamilton Horn; sisters, Bonnie McKannan (Frank), Robin Riley (Don), and GayAnn Boyle (Mike Boehman); brother-in-law, Donnie Walker of Sacramento; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
