WOLF CREEK — Michael Ray “Mike” James, 81, of Wolf Creek, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his residence.
Mike was born Nov. 4, 1939, in Livermore, to the late Ulan Forrest and Nola Fern Lehman James.
Mike was a lifetime member and supporter of the NRA, was a proud Eagle Scout, and his known “allergies” were Work, Liberals, and Yankees.
He is survived by his four children, John M. James, of Greenville, Alabama, Doug (Vickie) James, of Pendleton, Paul (Lisa) James, of Brandenburg, and Cindy (Carl) Knasel, of Union Star; eight grandchildren, John (Laura) M. James II, Alisa (Anthony) Penick, Jessica (fiancé Brian Rapp) Marie Fahey, Douglas (Kristin) Allan James, Jr., Alexandra Rae James, Ethan Hermes, Wyatt Hermes, and Troy Wayne Brown II; and 13 great-grandchildren: Taylor, Jacklyn, Sutton, Dalton, Dylan, Kayliana, Douglas “Trey”, Luke, Becca, Paige, Lilah, Aubrey Josephine, and Avery Rose.
Funeral service will be held Monday, May 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg, with burial to follow in Parr-Frans Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, May 10, 2021 from 1:15 — 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.bjsfunerals.com.
