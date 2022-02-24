Michael Roger Thompson, 67, of Richland, Indiana, passed away on February 1, 2022, at the Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born February 1, 1955, in Jamestown, New York, the son of the late Roger N. and Treva E. Dunnewold Thompson. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Valerie, and his sister, Marcia A. Friedman.
Mike attended Falconer Central High School in Falconer, New York. He served in the U. S. Army and retired from Helena as a semi-truck driver and drove trucks as well for various other companies most of his life. He attended Southside Fellowship Church in Owensboro. He loved God and sharing his testimony, spending time with family, working in the shop, fishing, antique hunting, and trips to Ocracoke Island, North Carolina.
Surviving are his wife of ten years, Leanne Thompson; two sons, Shannon Thompson (Autumn) of Falconer, New York and Andrew Thompson (Jessica) of Weatherford, Texas; a daughter, Angela Muck (Kevin) of Henrietta, New York; an adopted daughter, Nicole Haney of Ocala, Florida; a stepdaughter, Danielle Williams (Brad) of Richland, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Alexander and Thatcher Thompson, Kaidean, Bentley, and Gunner Thompson, Brielle and Emory Muck, Michelangelo Lamberty, and Dante Thompson; and three stepgrandchildren, Keegan, Madelyn, and Savannah Williams. Also, surviving are his siblings, Victor Thompson (Diane) of Kodak, Tennessee, Deborah Puccia (Philip) of Cary, North Carolina; his father-in-law, Ed Fowler, a brother-in-law, John Fowler (Joanne), and sister-in-law, Linda Fowler Glore, all of Owensboro; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, at Southside Fellowship Church, 2804 Veach Road, in Owensboro.
Per Mike’s wishes, his body was donated to science through the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. His burial will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
