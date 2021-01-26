Michael Shane Crowe, 49, passed away Dec. 23, 2020, in Owensboro. Shane was the son of the late John M. and Shirley A. Crowe. He had worked as a bartender.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Brenda K. Crowe.
Shane is survived by a brother, John M. Crowe, II; nephews, John M. Crowe, III and his fiance’ Olivia Cooper, Joseph M. Crowe, Christopher Lee Crowe, and Devin D. Crowe; a niece, Christine L. Curry; great-niece, Brooklyn K. Bartlett; and great-nephews, Bryson Bartlett, Carter Cooper, and Rylan Puckett.
Shane impacted many people. He was the life of the party and never met a stranger!! He was full of laughs and always the practical joker.
“Fly high little brother!” “Your big brother loves you.”
Services were private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
