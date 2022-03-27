CENTRAL CITY — Michael Shawn Moore, 51, of Central City, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at 3:40 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Mr. Moore was born April 20, 1970, in Muhlenberg County. He was a self-employed truck driver, and a member of South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, and fishing. He was very creative and enjoyed woodworking. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kayleigh Moore; and son, Michael Dewayne Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Gerkin Moore; children, Nikki (Jen) Lundberg, Jonathan (Shawna) Moore, and Jennifer Moore; nine grandchildren; father, Michael (Christy) Moore; mother, Sheila (Dennis) Pendley; brothers, Jimmy (Talisha) Moore and Gary (Nicole) Bozeman; sisters, Shana Skinner, Nikki (Dave) Saulsberry, and Brandy Hargis; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be Noon Monday, March 28, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Roger Heltsley officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Michael Shawn Moore Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
