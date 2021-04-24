REYNOLDS STATION — Michael Shelton, 72, of Reynolds Station, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home. He was a retired electrician and a Marine veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Amber Shelton; his children, Scott Shelton, Tamara Skinner, Anthony Elms and Lisa Elms Payne; and sisters Linda Alvarez, Sherri Harris, Joyce Evans and Sylvia Shofner.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Zion Baptist Church, Reynolds Station. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
