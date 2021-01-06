FORDSVILLE — Michael Stanley Baker, 68, of Fordsville, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana. He was born May 6, 1952, in Detroit to the late Stanley and Ann Baker. He enjoyed watching wrestling and old Westerns.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Carol (Hudson) Baker; and a brother, Douglas of Howell of Michigan.
Survivors include two sisters, Sharon of Sterling Heights of Michigan and Kathleen Lach (Joseph) of Roseville, Michigan; daughter Bonnie Lahue (Jeremy) of Leavenworth, Indiana; two sons, Shawn Baker (Misty) of Chrisney, Indiana, and Dewayne Baker of Owensboro; and grandchildren Cassandra Baker, Joshua Baker, Hannah Baker and Jayden Lahue.
Services will be noon Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Breckinridge County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Services will be livestreamed at noon Thursday at www.cecil
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented