Michael Thomas Queen, 68, of Owensboro, passed away on March 6, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on May 24, 1953, in Owensboro to William Thomas and Dorothy Nell Queen. Michael loved to fish.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronnie Clark and Hugh Glenn Queen; and brother-in-law, Junior Westerfield.
He leaves behind his siblings, Danny Clark, Vickie (Ed) Smallwood, Judy Westerfield, Brenda (Robert) Legrand, Roland (Libby) Queen, and several nieces and nephews.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented