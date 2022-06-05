Michael Todd May, 51, of Owensboro, passed away in his sleep on Friday, June 3, 2022 at his home and gained his Heavenly body with new legs and is now walking the streets of gold with Jesus. Todd was born in Owensboro on December 24, 1970 to the late Virgil May and Mary Ward May, who survives. He was a member of Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a retired truck driver with Farbest Foods.
Survivors in addition to his mother, Mary May; are his wife of 22 1/2 years, Sarah May; a daughter, Lorrie Campbell (Dereck); three grandchildren, Eli, Hadleigh, and Reid; mother and father-in-law, Osa and Martha Campbell; brother-in-law, Tony Campbell; sisters-in-law, Terri Jellison, Jeanette Barriero (Adam) and Shelley Campbell; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at James H Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Donnie King and Rev. Donald Pollard officiating. Burial will follow in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
