HAWESVILLE — Michael Tyler, 80, of Hawesville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Heartford House. He was born in Daviess County on May 30, 1941, to the late Forrest and Marvadeen Holland Tyler. Mike was a member of Hawesville Baptist Church and was a brick mason and carpenter. Mike enjoyed working on hot rods, model trains and loved being with family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris Jane Tyler; and brother-in-law William Poynter.
Survivors include his daughter, Gwen (Sean) Simpson; son Brad (Kelly) Tyler; grandchildren Megan (Richard) Beeler, Drew (Desiree) Tyler, Zach (Taylor Camp) Maysey, Andrea (R.J.) Young and Noah (Mary Shannon) Simpson; great-grandchildren Kensley Beeler, Kendall Tyler, Alison Tyler, Madison Tyler, Charley Kate Beeler and Asher Tyler; and sisters Elizabeth Ann Poynter, Maxine (William) Young and Sherry (Ron) Bolin.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Glenville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House.
