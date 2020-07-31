Michael W. Payne Sr., 70, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Owensboro Center. He was born in Owensboro to James C. Payne Sr. and Katherine Potter Payne.
Michael retired from Whittaker Aluminum, where he was an installer, and was a member of Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. He enjoyed photography and was known to cruise the community on his moped, looking for good photo opportunities. Michael also loved fishing and spending time with family.
Mr. Payne was preceded in death by his father, James C. Payne Sr.; brothers, James C. Payne Jr. and Charles “Tony” Payne; and stepfather, Joseph Brand Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Katherine Payne Brand; sons, Michael W. Payne Jr. (Linda), Clay Payne (Carrie) and John Payne, all of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Michael Payne III, Danielle Masterson, Destiny Payne, Aaron Hutchinson, Haley, Madison, Lexi, Samantha and Hannah Payne; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Cecilia Kaelin of Pleasant Ridge, Shelia Byrne (Steve) of Owensboro, Patricia Vowels (Jimmy) of Pleasant Ridge and Rebecca Hester (Scott) of Owensboro; a brother, David L. Payne Sr. of Hartford; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved companion, Sadie Mae.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will follow. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Payne shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1302 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
