CENTERTOWN — Michael “Wayne” Cecil, 70, of Centertown, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Owensboro Medical Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Nov. 17, 1950, to Vincent and Elsie Mae Payne Cecil.
Wayne attended Blessed Mother School and then Owensboro Catholic High School. He was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Wayne retired after 35 years at Modern Supply Co. Wayne proudly served in the National Guard. Wayne loved being outdoors and loved animals. He adopted many feral cats. Wayne was broken-hearted at the recent passing of his devoted dog, John-John. He leaves behind his pet cat, Precious. Wayne’s favorite hobbies were fishing, cooking and grilling with his brothers. He would always cook extra food to share with others. Wayne was a selfless soul, who was known to be very generous with a servant’s heart, helping less fortunate individuals. He loved to gift others, especially at Christmas. He made his own recipe of delectable snacks, much to the delight of others.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Chastity (Corey) Claywell; his grandson, Kodi of Taylorsville; his siblings, Al (Linda), Donnie (Vicki), Kenny (Sheila), Marty (Phyllis) Perry Cecil; and his nieces, Kelli (Anthony) Oxley, Victoria and Emily Cecil and Teresa (Fred) Embry; and his nephews, Chris, Brian (Laura) and Bradley (Lauren) Cecil.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the Owensboro Humane Society.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled by the family at a later date.
