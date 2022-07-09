FORDSVILLE — Michael Wayne Hardin, 70, of Fordsville, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. He was the son of the late Charles W. Hardin Jr. and Ruth Sowders Hardin. He was a US Army veteran and retired boilermaker of Local 40, a craft that he took great pride in.
Mike was preceded also in death by his stepson, Matthew Wright, and granddaughter, Isabella Hardin.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 46 years, Sharon Rumage Hardin; son, Daniel Hardin (Mari); daughters, Audra Hardin and Jessica Prush; grandchildren, Kayleen Harpole (Bracken), Jade Peak (Tommy), Olivia Creed, and Jacob Hardin; great-granddaughters, Abby, Aleah, and Lilah Harpole; and brothers and sisters, Roger Hardin (Bonnie), Bill Hardin (Ginger), Brenda Loyal (Steve), and Sheila Damron (Ron).
A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m., with a boilermakers local service at 6 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022, and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
A special thanks to Dr. M and the staff of Mitchell Memorial for the care and kindness they bestowed to Mr. Hardin.
He will be sorely missed by his earthly family, but his Heavenly Father, to who he was devoted, welcomed him with open arms.
