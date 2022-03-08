Michael Wayne “Pete” Jennings, 68, of Owensboro, passed away on March 5, 2022. He was born on October 30, 1953, in Owensboro, to Virgil “Tommy” and Dorothy Colene McKinney Jennings. Pete retired from Glenmore after 40 years of working on the assembly line. He enjoyed playing pool, karaoke, cards, fishing, camping, hunting, and dancing. Pete was the life of the party and loved to entertain.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Judy Jennings.
Along with his parents, Pete is survived by his son, Tyler Wayne Jennings; his grandson, Ari Jennings, who was his pride and joy; and his siblings, Paul Jennings and Kay Jennings.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Charitable donations may be made payable to the VFW Post 696, 311 W. Veteran Blvd., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
