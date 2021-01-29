Michael Wayne Powers, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Aug. 3, 1953, to the late Fred and Mary Ella Payne Powers. Michael was a UK fan who loved watching basketball, baseball and playing cards. He enjoyed spending time with his family and making his nephew, Bobby, laugh and dance. Michael also took time every day to take care of his fur babies, Ranger and Lucky.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Powers and William A. Powers; sister Linda Kincaid; and one of his pups, Ranger.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Darlene Keilman Powers; niece Mary Jane Leonard (David); nephew Robert Lee Sweeney; brother-in-law Jack Mincy; sister-in-law Judy Powers; and his fur baby, Lucky; along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A private service with limited attendance will be Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mr. Powers shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
