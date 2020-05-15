Michael Wayne Shown, 66, of Maceo, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home. Born in Owensboro on Feb. 4, 1954, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Betty Keelin Shown. Mike was a professional chef and had lived in Florida for many years before returning to Kentucky. He was an avid golfer and loved all sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ron and Bill Shown.
Surviving are his siblings, Brenda (Dick) Hicks and Sandra (Bruce) Stinnett of Maceo, Kevin (Susan) Shown, Elaine Miller and Steve Shown of Owensboro, Joe (Loraine) Shown of Texas and Beverly Miller of Rockport, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private, with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
