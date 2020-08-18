BROWDER — Michele Leigh Beasley Ferguson, 44, of Browder, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at 5:45 p.m. in Lewisburg. She was an administrative assistant and CNA at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation, and was a member of Drakesboro United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Skylar Stratton; mother, Cindy Steed Rogers; and sisters, Ashley Rogers Kitchens and Sarah Rogers.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug, 19, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance. Capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
