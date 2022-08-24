ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Michelle Dawn Wilkinson, 31, of Rockport, Indiana died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She worked at Kimball and attended Larkin Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Aaliyah Wilkinson; father, Jeffrey W. Wilkinson; mother, Denise (Chris) Smith; sisters, Christina (Chuck Harper) Wilkinson and Haley Smith; paternal grandmother, Marilyn Wilkinson; and maternal grandparents, Danny and Linda Steen, and Denny Geer.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland, Indiana. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
