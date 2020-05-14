HARDINSBURG — Michelle Fix, 44, of Irvington, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her residence. She was a member of Hardinsburg Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, C J Fix; sons Neil Wells Jr., Travis Wells and Skyylar Fix; daughters Lauren Richards, Emily Richards and Ashley Lechner; brother Bobby Richards; and sister Jenny Dunn.
Private graveside services will be held under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to the Michelle Fix Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
