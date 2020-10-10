CALHOUN — Michelle Freeman, 46, of Calhoun, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a cashier at Walgreen’s Pharmacy.
Survivors include sons Brandon Patalan, Austin Gaekle and Corby Moore; a daughter, Alixandra Moore; a grandson; her mother, Debra Novotny; two brothers, Jason Novotny and Donnie Novotny; and a sister, Cannsus Clarke.
Family services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Michelle’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Michelle Freeman Memorial Fund; c/o Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, KY 42327.
