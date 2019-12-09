BREMEN -- Michelle Grace Hardy, 50, of Bremen died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. Mrs. Hardy was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy Hardy; daughters, Chasity Rager, Rachel Hardy, Meagon Hardy; parents, Thomas and Yong McClure; brothers, Tommy McClure, Scott McClure; and sister, Teresa Kaai.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions: the Michelle Grace Hardy memorial fund c/o Tucker Funeral Home P.O. Box 548 Central City, KY 42330.
