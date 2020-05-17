CALHOUN — Michelle Humphrey, 52, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Michelle Ferguson was born June 19, 1967, in Henderson to James Ronald and Janette Mitchusson Ferguson and was married to Mark Alan Humphrey on April 20, 1991. Michelle was a 1985 graduate of McLean County High School, assistant administrator at Sunny Acres in Calhoun and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She loved caring for others and enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends. Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Ron Ferguson.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Mark Humphrey; her mother, Jan Ferguson of Calhoun; two brothers, Mike Ferguson (Lisa) of Greenville and Steve Ferguson of Calhoun; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Connie and Robert Earl Humphrey of Livermore; a brother-in-law, Doug Humphrey (Rachel) of Livermore; an aunt, Joan Klinger (Ron) of Victoria, Minnesota; a niece, Bailey Troutman (Hunter); two nephews, Seth Ferguson and Parker Humphrey; and several cousins and many friends.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, family services will be held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Public burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
Michelle’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Michelle Humphrey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry, P.O. Box 283, Calhoun, KY 42327; or Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund, c/o John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, KY 42327.
